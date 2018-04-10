Biologists from Russia have learned to include «repairs DNA» in cancer cells

© Depositphotos / VtanovskiРаковые cells © Depositphotos / Vtanovski

Scientists from St. Petersburg have created a drug that forces cancer cells to begin to repair its DNA and to self-destruct when the fatal damage to the genome, reads articles published in magazines and Chirality Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters.

«We have completed experiments with a new class of activators of protein p53. Activity of created connections is much higher than the most powerful drugs developed in the leading scientific centers of the USA and Europe. Drugs based on them can become a new step towards the creation of a safe and effective remedy for chemotherapy,» said Alexander Garabadzhiu, Professor, St. Petersburg state technological Institute, quoted in a press-service of the RSF.

A significant portion of cancers in humans and other animals occurs because of a failure in the gene p53. He is responsible for the synthesis of a protein that monitors the integrity of genetic information and includes a self-destruct mechanism — apoptosis in case of serious breakdowns. Therefore, culture of cells with damaged p53 is extremely difficult to destroy due to the lack of «program of self-destruction» in their genome.

In some cases, cancer cells have a full version of «guardian of the genome», but it doesn’t work because of the increased activity of another protein, MDM2. It neutralizes the molecules of p53 in healthy cells and prevent them to start the process of DNA repair or self-destruct at a time when it is not needed.

In recent years, as they say, Harabagiu and his colleagues, domestic and foreign scientists are actively trying to create or find in nature a molecule that would neutralize MDM2 and help the cell to actively deal with small mutations and larger breakdowns in the DNA. Most of them have serious side effects and low efficiency.

Russian molecular biologists and chemists were able to solve the problem – they studied the structure of MDM2 and found that it contains several weaknesses. Using this knowledge, they changed the structure of several molecules of aromatic hydrocarbons that can connect to this protein and neutralize it.

After receiving several new versions of these «activators» systems repair DNA, the researchers tested their work on cultures of cells extracted from cancerous tumors in the rectum and in human bone. These experiments showed that the compounds created by Russian researchers more successfully blocked MDM2 and p53 involved than their «competitors», killing about 40% of the cancer cells.

Successful completion of these experiments, as scientists believe, opens the way for clinical trials and subsequent use of such molecules in medical practice.

